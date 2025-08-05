Chinese gang arrested after burglary at luxury Pak Kret estate

Listen to this article

Police arrest a gang of alleged burglars, all Chinese nationals, accused of stealing safes and valuables from luxury houses in an estate in Pak Kret. (Photo: Facebook โจโฉ)

Pak Kret police have arrested four Chinese nationals on charges of breaking into high-end homes and stealing valuables worth at least 1.6 million baht from safes.

The arrests followed a burglary reported by a Canadian woman living in Nichada Thani village, a luxury housing estate, on July 30.

Four suspects were arrested about 10.30am on Tuesday at a rented house in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, by Pak Kret, Nonthaburi and Provincial Police Region 1 officers.

The suspects included the alleged gang leader, Liu Laixiang, 35.

The victim, Julie Lynne Beeyon, 49, told police intruders broke into her home while she was away on a trip. They stole gold jewellery, a Rolex watch, earrings and important documents, worth at least 1.6 million baht in total.

Police linked the crime to a Chinese gang operating in the area, and obtained court warrants for their arrest.

Officers raided the suspects' residence and seized, as evidence, goods including three motorcycles, 20,000 baht in cash, 205 foreign banknotes, eight mobile phones, two Tag Heuer watches and a range of burglary tools.

The suspects allegedly scouted well-off neighbourhoods on motorcycles, identifying unoccupied homes and then burgling them, stealing safes and valuables.

Police believed the same gang recently attempted another burglary in the same village, targeting a wealthy American woman. However, they were unable to open the large, heavy safe.

Investigators said it was likely they had also committed other, similar offences.

All four suspects denied the charges, but police said they had strong evidence, including travel records showing Liu had entered Thailand 27 times via Laos and Nong Khai.

The suspects face charges of nighttime burglary, illegal entry, use of a vehicle to aid theft and possession of stolen property.

The police investigation is continuing.

