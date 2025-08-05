Cabinet approves compensation for border clash victims

B10m for families of each soldier, B8m for families of each civilian

Listen to this article

Foreign military attachés from 23 countries and international media visit the site in Si Sa Ket where a Cambodian rocket struck a 7-Eleven store at a PTT petrol station on July 24, killing 8 civilians and injuring 10 others. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The cabinet has approved compensation of 10 million baht for the families of each soldier and government official killed in last month’s border conflict with Cambodia, and 8 million baht for each civilian victim’s family, according to acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham announced the decision during a media briefing on key government resolutions under the theme “Overcoming Two Crises, Moving Forward Together”, on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement addressed recent national challenges affecting Thailand’s security and economic stability: escalating violence along the Thai-Cambodian border since February, and trade tensions with the United States.

Mr Phumtham expressed deep condolences to all families affected by the border conflict, acknowledging that no monetary value can truly compensate for the loss of life.

The cabinet approved a total of 405 million baht in compensation for those affected between July 16 and Aug 2. In addition to payments of 10 million baht for death or permanent disability to families of soldiers and state officials and 8 million for families of civilians, compensation for injuries was also approved: 1 million baht for serious injuries and 500,000 for moderate injuries to soldiers and state officials, and corresponding sums of 800,000 and 400,000 baht for civilians. Government agencies have also been asked to gather additional information in preparation for providing compensation for damaged property.

A total of 15 soldiers and 17 civilians lost their lives as a result of the clashes between July 24 and 28, according to figures from the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

The conflict, which stemmed from what Thailand described as repeated provocations and disinformation campaigns by Cambodia, have now de-escalated.

Talks are currently under way in Kuala Lumpur between the two nations under the framework of the General Border Committee (GBC). The main event will take place on Thursday, with the defence ministers of Thailand and Cambodia participating, and observers from China, the United States and Malaysia also attending.

To counter the spread of fake news, especially on social media, Thailand’s cabinet approved the establishment of a special committee tasked with monitoring, verifying and analysing online content, Mr Phumtham said.

The move aims to prevent misinformation from undermining national security and public safety, he added.

Trade talks handled with ‘prudence’

Discussing economic challenges, specifically the imposition of a 19% trade tariff by the United States, he said the government had handled the matter with prudence, prioritising national interests.

Despite the tariff, Thailand remains competitive on the global stage, and the situation presents new opportunities for economic expansion, said Mr Phumtham.

Recognising the need for economic adaptation, the government has introduced financial support, including soft loans, debt moratoriums and budget allocations to assist both large and small enterprises.

Special emphasis will be placed on strengthening the agricultural sector to ensure resilience amid global economic shifts.

Concluding his remarks, Mr Phumtham urged Thais to unite in facing future challenges.

“It is time for us to join hands, look ahead, and build a peaceful, prosperous Thailand for all,” he said.

After the briefing, Mr Phumtham he did not take questions from the media.