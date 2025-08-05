Python invades 'cat room', all felines safe

The 5-metre python that dropped through a hole in the ceiling into a room housing 10 valuable Scottish Fold cats. (Photo: Wiroj Boonthai Facebook page)

NONTHABURI - A 5-metre python was found coiled on a cabinet in a room dedicated to housing 10 valuable Scottish Fold cats at a house in Bang Yai district on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner said domestic staff discovered the snake and immediately contacted emergency services.

The excitement occurred at a two-storey house undergoing renovation in tambon Bang Mae Nang. The python was believed to have entered overnight through a gap in the ceiling at the rear of the cat room, which housed two male cats, five females and three kittens.

Wiroj Boonthai, 52, and Buppha Amphuang, 53, from Nonthaburi's 191 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, responded to the report around 9am. (continues below)

The snake, coiled on a storage cabinet. (Photo: Wiroj Boonthai)

Ms Buppha said she initially received the call around 7am, and waited for a male colleague to accompany her after assessing the snake's size.

All the cats were safe, having fled the room unharmed, she said.

They used a specialised tool, a snake catcher's loop on a pole, to capture and hold the snake's head before removing it from the house. (continues below)

Rescuers with the captured python, which was later released unharmed away from human habitation. (Photo: Wiroj Boonthai)

The python was believed to have come from an overgrown, vacant block of land next to the house.

The snake was bagged and later released in a natural habitat well away from any residential area.

The Scottish Fold is a distinctive breed of domestic cat with a genetic cartilage mutation causing the ears to fold forward and down towards the front of the head.