Cabinet approves procurement of 4 Gripen jets from Sweden

Listen to this article

Aviation enthusiasts visit the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Bangkok on July 28 for a special exhibition of vintage and modern planes, marking the first-ever deployment of a JAS 39 Gripen on a combat mission. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) of four Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement.

The first phase of the procurement, costing 19.5 billion baht, is expected to be finalised with a contract signing on Aug 25.

According to government sources, the procurement is part of the RTAF’s long-term strategic plan to enhance its operational capabilities and reduce reliance on ageing F-16 aircraft that have been in service for over 37 years. The modernisation plan runs from 2028 to 2035.

The overall procurement will be divided into three phases, totalling 12 aircraft. The first phase comprises three Gripen E jets and one Gripen F, with delivery expected by 2029. Subsequent phases will bring the total to 12 aircraft by 2035–2036.

The RTAF emphasised that the acquisition was being conducted transparently through a G2G process, with full auditability and adherence to an offset policy aimed at generating substantial economic returns, potentially worth hundreds of billions of baht, for Thailand.

The Gripen E/F models are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare systems and long-range Meteor missiles capable of beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements.

Opposition Leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, of the People’s Party, expressed no objection to the cabinet’s approval of the procurement of the four new Gripen fighter jets.

He said recent budget deliberations had already reflected the opposition’s support for such acquisitions. However, he emphasized the need for the government to provide a clear strategic rationale behind the purchase.

Background reports had earlier speculated that the Swedish government might suspend the sale of the Gripens given the border spat with Cambodia, during which Thailand used older-model Gripen jets to attack artillery positions.

Both the Swedish embassy and the RTAF have denied the rumours, confirming that the procurement process remained on schedule.

When the RTAF deployed JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter jets in strikes against Cambodia on July 26, it was the first time the Swedish built warplane had ever been used in combat

The jets were used against Cambodian artillery firing on Thai positions along the disputed border.