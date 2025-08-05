WHO supports Thailand’s e-cigarette crackdown

Local campaigners out to counter industry’s portrayal of vaping as safe and attractive

ThaiHealth and the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre send out an anti-smoking and vaping message during the 23rd National Health and Cigarette Control Forum in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed support for Thailand’s continued ban on the import and sale of e-cigarettes, while the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has pledged a “denormalisation effort” to reduce the prevalence of vaping among young people.

Dr Olivia Nieveras, a senior public health specialist with WHO Thailand, said Thailand’s policy to ban e-cigarettes was in line with empirical evidence about the harm of vaping products, as well as the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which Thailand joined in 2003.

She urged all parties involved to follow Article 5.3 of the FCTC, which focuses on policies to protect society from the commercial and vested interests of the tobacco industry.

The WHO’s theme for World No Tobacco Day on May 31 this year was “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products”. The campaign focuses on “revealing the tactics that the tobacco and nicotine industries use to make their harmful products seem attractive”, according to the organisation.

Dr Nieveras made the comments at a briefing held by ThaiHealth and the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre (TRC) on Tuesday during the 23rd National Health and Cigarette Control Forum in Bangkok.

Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, president of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, said the business and political influence of corporations that sell vapes has made it more challenging for countries to follow Article 5.3.

As a result, the WHO has instructed these countries to ban representatives of cigarette companies from joining the E-Cigarette Control Policy Board or any similar body.

Dr Prakit said that over the past 32 years, his foundation and anti-tobacco networks have helped to reduce smoking in Thailand by 49%. However, there are still 9.8 million smokers, with many young people still taking up the habit.

Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, a manager at ThaiHealth, said e-cigarette producers have adjusted their promotional campaigns, making e-cigarettes seem like a safer and more acceptable alternative to tobacco products, to appeal more to would-be new and younger smokers.

A survey conducted by ThaiHealth, the Office of the Basic Education Commission and the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), among 124,606 students in 1,699 elementary and secondary schools nationwide, found that 25% had tried e-cigarettes, 22% had friends who used vapes and 20% lived in a community where vaping is prevalent.

This shows that exposure to e-cigarettes often relates to a person’s social environment, Dr Pongthep said, adding that ThaiHealth has come up with an e-cigarette “denormalisation” initiative.

The campaign aims to provide factual information regarding e-cigarette usage, mainly targeting young people.

“The campaign aims to shift the mindset of ‘cannot’ smoke to ‘don’t want to’ smoke,” said Dr Pongthep.