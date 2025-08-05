Three girls who left dorm were ‘homesick’

Children found safe in village about 8 kilometres from their school in Chiang Mai

Three young girls who vanished from their school dormitory in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai on Sunday were found safe on Monday.

Homesickness drove three schoolgirls in Chiang Mai to leave their boarding school dormitory and head for home, according to the Mirror Foundation’s Information Centre for Missing Persons.

The children — two 9-year-olds and a 7-year old — left the dormitory at Rajaprajanugroh 30 School in the early hours of Sunday. CCTV footage showed the girls walking past Wat Mae Ai Luang and Mae Ai Fresh Market around 1 am. Their disappearance triggered an extensive search involving police, soldiers and local rescue teams.

The trio were eventually found at around 5.40pm on Monday in a village about eight kilometres from the school.

Local residents saw them playing and walking around and alerted the authorities, who later confirmed that they were the three missing girls.

All three were unharmed and were taken to a nearby hospital for check-ups. The Mirror Foundation confirmed that the girls had not been abducted.

Instead, the motive appeared to be homesickness. The children, who are close friends and had lived in the dormitory since a very young age, had attempted to leave previously, but were quickly located.

Friends of the girls said they had overheard the trio discussing plans to sneak out the night before they disappeared.

According to the centre, two of the three children knew the way back to their homes, which encouraged them to leave the dormitory.

In response to the incident, the head of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) stressed the need for heightened safety at boarding schools.

Acting Sub-Lieut Thanu Wongchinda said a fact-finding committee would be set up to investigate the case and reiterated that school dormitories must be made to feel as safe and secure as a student’s own home.