Senate approves eased alcohol rules

Patrons gather at a pub on Khao San Road in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Senate has approved the amended Alcohol Control Bill, easing restrictions on alcohol-related communication and offering greater support for local brewers and small-scale producers.

The bill, which includes 44 sections, passed its second and third readings on Monday with 104 votes in favour out of 119. It was approved overwhelmingly by the House of Representatives in March.

Although approved without changes from the drafting committee, ten sections — including Sections 10, 21, 22 and 32 — were flagged for potential amendments and further comment in a report by the committee.

Senator Pornchai Witayalerdpan opposed a provision allowing alcohol business operators or stakeholders to join the Alcohol Control Board. He argued that their inclusion would pose a conflict of interest, potentially enabling the industry to influence regulations that should remain impartial under the principles of good governance and public law.

Senator Noraset Pratchayakorn stressed that amendments should strike a balance between economic opportunity and safeguarding public health, particularly for young people.

He raised concerns over Section 22, which would allow alcohol sales through vending machines.

Chanin Rungtanakiat, a Pheu Thai list-MP and campaigner for reform of the alcohol laws, welcomed the Senate’s approval via a Facebook post, highlighting the bill as the result of years of effort and collaboration.

He said the new law could open opportunities for community-based alcohol producers.

The Craft Beer Trade Association (Thailand) also praised the bill on its Facebook page and provided the public with simplified explanations of key changes to Article 32, specifically regarding advertising.

Under the current Article 32, advertising alcoholic beverages is prohibited if it exaggerates benefits or encourages consumption. Images of products or packaging are also restricted. The amended bill introduces several new sub-articles: