Govt denies hatching plan to assassinate Cambodian leaders

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly rejected recent Cambodian media reports that Thailand planned to assassinate Cambodia's leaders.

They allege that Thai forces intended to use an AT-6TH light attack aircraft equipped with GPS-guided bombs to target Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The allegations circulated in Cambodian media were also shared on social platforms by Cambodia’s Minister of Information.

In response, Thailand's Department of Information director-general and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura dismissed the claims as entirely irrational and aimed at damaging Thailand's image.

He emphasised that the spread of such disinformation, especially during ongoing bilateral talks through the General Border Committee (GBC), undermines efforts to resolve tensions peacefully.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) also issued a firm rebuttal, affirming that all Thai air operations are conducted in strict compliance with international humanitarian law and within the framework of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 51, which covers the right to self-defence.

Additionally, RTAF spokesperson AM Prapas Sornchaidee addressed separate accusations concerning the RTAF's alleged use of MK-84 bombs and cluster munitions to attack Cambodia.

Cambodian sources claimed the MK-84 bomb, manufactured in 1996, recently found on Cambodian soil belonged to the RTAF.

The Thai air force denied the allegations, stating that it had not procured munitions from the sources cited by Cambodia and that all of its defence procurements are made solely through certified partners under official defence cooperation frameworks.