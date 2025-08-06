Border truce talks ongoing in Malaysia

Listen to this article

Representatives from Thailand, left, and Cambodia, right, join the second day of the General Border Committee Secretariat-level talks in Malaysia on Tuesday. Special Centre for Border Situation Management

Thailand has made an eight-point proposal aimed at sustaining the previously reached truce with Cambodia during the second day of preliminary talks of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) in Malaysia.

The government's ad hoc Thai-Cambodian border situation management centre, also referred to as Team Thailand, on Tuesday said via Facebook that both sides had agreed in principle on certain parts of the Thai proposal before noon, Kuala Lumpur local time.

"For those issues yet to be agreed, both sides will discuss them further this afternoon," read the Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, who is also serving as acting defence minister and representing Thailand in the absence of a defence minister in the GBC's main meeting set for Thursday, said the Cambodian team did not come up with many proposals during the secretariat-level meeting. He added that it was normal for Cambodia to want to hear from Thailand first.

The secretariat-level talks have been held from Monday until Wednesday and precede the main session scheduled for Thursday.

Gen Nattaphon said the eight-point proposal is the follow-up to the seven pre-agreed local-level commitments between the two sides.

Reports of Cambodian military activity near the border during the talks would be brought to the negotiating table as well, he said, adding that the Thai negotiating team includes representatives from the defence, foreign affairs, and interior ministries to ensure national interests are protected.

If Cambodia agrees to all eight Thai proposals, the issues will be cleared for final approval at the main GBC meeting, said Gen Nattaphon.

However, if only partial agreement is reached, the mutually agreed-upon points will be documented, and the remainder will be deferred to the next round of discussions, he added.

The Thai side will also seek endorsement from the National Security Council before any final signing, he said.

Asked whether a lack of progress at the GBC could result in renewed skirmishes along the border, Gen Nattaphon said it depends on Cambodia's willingness to honour its commitments.

He, however, expressed confidence in the peace process, citing the presence of international observers at the talks Thursday.

"If Cambodia violates the ceasefire agreement, it risks condemnation from the global community. However, we remain vigilant, and local military units are fully prepared," he said.