Sirikit Dam opens taps to make room for looming deluge

Sirikit Dam (file photo)

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) said it has increased the amount of water being discharged from the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province to prepare for heavy rains expected next week.

The RID is accelerating the rate of water discharged from the dam, one of the country's main water suppliers, which has exceeded 80% of its storage capacity of late, in anticipation of the looming downpours.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong, who also chairs the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC), said the influence of tropical storm Wipha brought large volumes of inflow to the dam.

The dam has played a critical role in delaying the amount of water released to mitigate flooding downstream and optimise water management in the Yom River Basin. Rainfall in the upper regions has declined over the past week, leading to falling water levels in rivers and tributaries. Also, flooding conditions in the Yom-Nan river basins have started to ease.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has taken this opportunity to gradually increase the dam's discharge rate from 10 million cubic meters (m³) per day to 40 million m³, and further to 45 million m³ as of Aug 4.

From Aug 5 to 15, the rates will be maintained at 50 million m³ per day.

This is aimed at lowering reservoir levels to create buffer space for the heavy rain. The government has ordered close monitoring and real-time assessments of water conditions while water management plans are being adjusted with public safety as the top priority -- both upstream and downstream of the dam.

The released water has already reached Station N.5A in Muang district of Phitsanulok and is expected to arrive at Station N.67 in the downstream Chumsaeng district of Nakhon Sawan within two days.

Authorities confirmed that the increased discharge from the dam will not raise water levels at the Chao Phraya barrage, which controls the water flow to the Central Plains provinces and Bangkok. With more rainfall expected in the North over the next few days and peaking again in the middle of this month, residents living outside flood barriers downstream of the Chao Phraya barrage are advised to keep valuables elevated to avoid flood damage.

Meanwhile, the subcommittee monitoring and analysing the water situation met on Tuesday to forecast weather patterns and keep track of water levels in reservoirs and major rivers to maximise the efficiency of water management during the rainy season.

As of Monday, large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide have about 50.2 billion m³ of water, or 66% of total capacity, with room to store an additional 26.2 billion m³.

In the Chao Phraya River Basin, the four major dams -- Bhumibol, Sirikit, Khwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pasak Jolasid -- hold a combined 17 billion m³ (69% of capacity), with a remaining capacity of 7.8 billion m³.

Due to sustained inflows from recent rains, Sirikit Dam's level has surpassed 80%, leaving only 1.5 billion m³ of capacity.

In response, the RID and Egat agreed to raise the outflow to 45–50 million m³/day, which will not impact downstream communities, they said.