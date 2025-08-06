Critics push to review land bridge port reports

Listen to this article

A protest sign against the Land Bridge megaproject is seen in Chumphon’s Phato district in January 2024. Phusadee Arunmas

Academics and activists have urged a review of the Environmental Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) reports for the Ranong and Chumphon deep-sea port plans, part of the government's flagship land bridge megaproject.

Seventy-four academics and activists signed a petition calling for the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to halt its public hearing scheduled for Wednesday and Tuesday, when the EHIA reports were set to be reviewed by the locals.

They highlighted 11 critical flaws that raise doubts about the reports' credibility, adding that their concerns have still not been adequately addressed after two public hearings.

The two planned deep-sea ports' locations are in Ranong's Cape Ao Ang and Chumphon's Laem Riw Cape.

The group noted the limited scope of the environmental reports, which only covers a five-kilometre radius, excluding significant impact zones like Koh Phayam island.

The reports also fail to address how the projects might affect Thailand's ongoing efforts to secure World Heritage status for its coastal mangrove forests in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

The group also pointed out irregular scoring criteria used in site selection, where social and environmental concerns were undervalued compared to economic and engineering factors.

Moreover, no study was conducted on how the 6,900-rai land reclamation would impact coastal erosion or marine ecosystems. There is also no impact assessment on the livelihood of the Moken, a sea-people community of 400 residents on nearby islands.

A Chulalongkorn University study earlier found that the deep-sea ports may fail to come up with a financial return, yet the EHIA reports were unable to revisit or incorporate such a finding, the group noted.

The reports, they said, also lack analysis on potential damage to the local eco-tourism industry, a significant source of sustainable income for residents and do not include disaster risk assessments related to tsunamis, storms or industrial accidents.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of inclusive public participation. Public forums were reportedly limited in time and scope, and many affected groups were not invited. The group said that using these flawed reports during the public hearings was incorrect, adding that a complete halt and review of the EHIAs is needed, as well as a suspension of a third public hearing.

In response, OTP director Punya Chupanit said EHIA reports collected public feedback through community outreach, emphasising that affected groups, such as local fishermen and residents facing land expropriation, would receive compensation or be given land bridge project jobs, which would mean locals can stay with their families without having to leave for work elsewhere.