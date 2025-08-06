Cybersecurity workshop with Israel launched

Thailand and Israel have jointly launched the largest government-to-government cybersecurity workshop between the two nations, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and boosting cybersecurity resilience.

Officially kicking off on Tuesday, the Thailand-Israel Cybersecurity Workshop is being organised by Thailand's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and the Israeli embassy in Bangkok.

The three-day event, held at the Carlton Hotel in Bangkok, brings together around 200 Thai cybersecurity professionals from both the public and private sectors.

The workshop focuses on emerging cyber threats, best practices, and strategic solutions to safeguard national and economic interests in a rapidly digitising world, with Israeli cybersecurity experts leading the sessions.

At the opening ceremony, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv emphasised Israel's longstanding experience in defending against cyberattacks targeting its critical infrastructure.

She highlighted the need for global collaboration in cybersecurity, noting that "cyber threats know no borders, and Thailand is no exception".

This workshop stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the NCSA and Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD), which promotes bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity through training, information sharing, and capacity building.

"The cyber threat has no borders and requires more collaboration. Otherwise, we all stand to lose," Ms Sagiv stated.

When asked about future cooperation, the ambassador pointed to another existing MoU between the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA), signed in July 2018.

She noted that projects under both the cybersecurity and innovation MoUs could be integrated, as many initiatives are interconnected.

Looking ahead, the Israeli embassy plans to take around 40 Thai chief information security officers (CISOs) to Israel in December for a specialised seminar, which is part of the Cyber Week 2025 event, at Tel Aviv University.

"We are designing a tailor-made programme for the Thai delegation," Ms Sagiv said.

"We're working closely with the NCSA to turn every new idea into an opportunity," she added.

"This platform proves that both our nations view cybersecurity as a shared challenge. It's a great opportunity -- and we are committed to taking it forward," the ambassador added.