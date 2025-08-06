Govt clarifies stance on poker policy

Poker will only be played as a sport with oversight from an authorised association, which is in the process of being set up, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Minister Sorawong Thienthong clarified that the recent move to allow poker under conditions is part of a formal process to recognise it as a sport, not the legalisation of gambling in general.

Interior Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai signed a ministerial order easing poker restrictions, Mr Sorawong said.

He explained that the proposal had originated from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT). The sport classification has already been approved at the board level, but official documentation and procedures, including a demonstration event, may take up to a month.

The new order revokes a longstanding 1958 Interior Ministry directive that completely banned poker but still retains it under Category B of the Gambling Act -- activities that require special permission.

"It's not full deregulation," Mr Sorawong said. "Poker can only be played during specific events, and only after a formal Poker Sports Association is established."

He insisted that all tournaments must go through the sanctioned association and follow legal steps. "There's no urgency, and we're following proper procedures," he stated.

On whether public opinion needs to be solicited, the tourism minister noted that since poker is now recognised as a sport in Thailand and globally, the process is being handled through official sports governance.

"We are not trying to legalise gambling. Globally, poker is already adopted as a sport. I expect it will eventually be recognised in events like the Asian Games," he said.

Mr Sorawong admitted poker carries risks due to its association with gambling, but stressed that events must strictly exclude betting. "It's similar to how e-sports gained Olympic recognition. If any form of betting is involved, it's illegal. People cannot casually play poker unless permission has been granted."

Asked whether unauthorised poker events would be considered gambling, Mr Sorawong replied, "Yes -- if it involves betting or lacks official approval, it's illegal."

He also firmly dismissed suggestions that the move is linked to the government's controversial entertainment complex initiative.

"It's completely unrelated," he said. "This is an exceptional case. The Interior Minister remains concerned about gambling -- illegal gambling remains a criminal offence."

Separately, Chanin Rungthanakiat, secretary to the interior minister, elaborated on the July 30 directive (Order No.2253/2568) signed by Mr Phumtham.

The order rescinds Interior Order No.490/2501, which had banned poker due to concerns about excessive gambling losses. The rationale for the update is to reflect the evolving nature of poker as a recognised competitive sport rather than just a gambling activity.