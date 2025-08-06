Hun Sen 'bodyguard’ arrested in Buri Ram

The arrested Cambodian shown with military attire, including a shirt with the BHQ logo, at Lamduan police station, Buri Ram. (Police photo):

BURI RAM: A Cambodian soldier arrested in this northeastern province bordering Cambodia is suspected of being a member of the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Lamduan police in Krasang district said in its Facebook page on Tuesday that its officers arrested the BHQ member, who was likely spying on Thai military movements in the province.

Lamduan police posted several pictures of the man, who had tattoos on his chest and arms along with BHQ uniform attire and camouflage hat.

The "spy" was arrested at a house in Krasang district. He told police he just lived there with his Thai wife.

Police were continuing to interrogate him.