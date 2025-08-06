Brit's arm broken during dispute with Pattaya bar girl

The British man lies on the ground in front of the beer bar in soi 11, Pattaya. His arm was broken. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA - A 66-year-old British man broke his arm when he tumbled during a dispute with a waitress at a beer bar early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a bar on soi 11 off Pattaya 2 Road about 3.40am. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and gave first aid to the injured man, who was inebriated.

Bar waitress Sureerat, 39, said the man tried to offer her more drinks but she also had other visitors to take care of. He became upset, scolded her and then punched her in the face.

Another customer restrained the man, who fell to the ground. It transpired that his right arm was broken in the fall.

Ms Sureerat said no-one hit or hurt the man.