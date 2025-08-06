Police seize drones from Samut Prakan warehouse

Listen to this article

Police on Tuesday search a warehouse in Samut Prakan province, where they found drone equipment imported from Singapore by TRD Systems Pte Ltd. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have raided the warehouse of a Singaporean company in Samut Prakan and impounded more than 200 items of drone equipment while authorities investigate whether they pose a threat to national security.

The raid on Tuesday was prompted by a report from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that aerial vehicle signals had been detected in the area. Investigators initially found they were linked to the company.

The warehouse in tambon Phraeksa of Muang district belongs to TRD Systems Pte Ltd of Singapore, police said on Wednesday.

The managing director of the company, identified only as Kritsanan, was present when police and NBTC officials arrived on Tuesday.

Authorities impounded 29 drones, 38 signal detectors, 129 signal-jamming guns, 16 jamming devices, a van for detecting and disrupting signals and 50 other related items.

A source familiar with the case said the company was legally registered, providing high-quality drone equipment imported from Singapore. It had been operating for three years and only sold its products to government agencies, the source said.

In light of continuing border tensions with Cambodia, a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on July 30 and will continue until Aug 15, and possibly beyond if necessary.