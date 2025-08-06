Cyber police bust major gambling website, seize assets worth B56m

Twenty-six million baht in cash and other assets were seized from a luxury house in Pathum Thani province where police arrested a 30-year-old man for helping run a major gambling website, Auto888vip.com, on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Police have seized cash, luxury cars and other assets, worth about 56 million baht in all, and arrested a man linked to a major gambling website at a luxury house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau police raided the house in Khlong Nueng area on Wednesday, acting on information linking it to the illegal gambling website Auto888vip.com, CCIB chief Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piewpan said on Wednesday.

They executed a search warrant approved by Pathum Thani provincial court.

They arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly managed the financial operations of the gambling platform, including handling proceeds and withdrawing money from the gambling website.

The officers impounded assets including a Mercedes-Benz CLS53 valued at 5 million baht, a BMW M4 worth 10 million baht, 28 million baht in cash, luxury watches and brand-name goods, with a combined worth over 56 million baht.

Titles to a house and land worth 7 million baht were also frozen to facilitate further investigation, Pol Lt Gen Trairong said.

The operation followed an investigation into Auto888vip.com, which was found to be actively offering illegal online gambling services. Investigators learned that the platform had around 3,000 active user accounts each month and had processed monthly cash withdrawals totalling about 20 million baht over the past six months, the CCIB chief said.

He said the investigation was continuing with the aim of arresting others involved in the gambling operation.