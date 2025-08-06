Acting PM tightlipped on fighter jet, submarine decisions

Listen to this article

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, attending a meeting at Government House on Wednesday, says information related to defence procurement is classified. (Photo: Government House)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday refused to elaborate on the cabinet’s reported decisions on additional Gripen fighter jet procurement and a new submarine engine, saying it was classified information.

Pressed by reporters at Government House to confirm if the cabinet on Tuesday had approved both matters, Mr Phumtham would only say that ministers had acknowledged the issues and details had yet to be concluded.

Mr Phumtham, who is a former defence minister, said he would not discuss any matters related to weaponry because classified information was involved, and Thai armed forces were currently involved in combat operations.

It was reported that the cabinet on Tuesday allowed the navy to buy a China-made diesel CHD620 engine for the S26T Yuan-class submarine it had ordered from China. The engine would replace the German-made MTU396 engine specified in the original contract, as Germany refused to supply it, citing an EU embargo on weapons sales to China.

The engine issue halted the Royal Thai Navy’s submarine procurement project in 2021 when the vessel was 64% completed and the navy had already paid 10 installments worth 7.7 billion baht. Eight more installments totalling 5.5 billion baht have yet to be paid.

It was also reported that the cabinet on Tuesday approved the air force’s procurement of four new Gripen E and F fighter jets as part of a longer-term programme to modernise its fleet.

The Royal Thai Air Force deployed JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter jets in recent strikes against Cambodia. It was the first time the Swedish-built warplane had ever been used in combat.