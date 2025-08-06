Army gets blessed shirts, warns of extended talks

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, the commander of the 2nd Army Region, wears one of the blessed shirts donated by residents of Bang Rachan on Wednesday at Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - The commander of the 2nd Army Region has accepted 500 blessed shirts and 1,500 amulets from residents of Bang Rachan for distribution to frontline troops, while saying that Thailand will pursue further negotiations with Cambodia if this week’s border talks prove unsuccessful.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang welcomed a group of Bang Rachan residents wearing traditional Ayutthaya-era warrior costumes at Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Phra Kru Wichitwutthikun, the abbot of Wat Pho Kao Ton temple, also brought essential supplies including rice, dried food, clothing, face masks and cash donations for the troops.

Lt Gen Boonsin donned one of the garments before receiving the abbot’s blessing for protection.

The commander emphasised national unity, noting that neighbouring countries are observing Thailand’s response to continuing challenges along the disputed border with Cambodia.

Authorities are closely watching the General Border Committee (GBC) meetings taking place between Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur. Reports on Wednesday afternoon said three days of negotiations had produced an agreement that could be signed when the defence ministers of the two countries meet on Thursday in the Malaysian capital.

But should the terms of the agreement prove unacceptable, Lt Gen Boonsin said Thailand would continue pursuing diplomatic solutions through subsequent negotiation rounds.

He reaffirmed Thai military readiness while asking for public help with drone incidents that continue to trouble many provinces despite a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights for security reasons. He requested assistance from people with radio frequency knowledge to tackle unmanned aircraft disturbances.