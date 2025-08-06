China denies donating drones to Cambodia

Listen to this article

Police inspect drone equipment seized from a warehouse owned by a Singapore-based company in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. In light of current border tensions with Cambodia, authorities said they were checking to see if any of the equipment had implications for national security. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has dismissed media reports claiming that China donated drones to Cambodia to support military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on Wednesday, the Chinese spokesperson said images used by some media outlets to support their claims were taken during a drone demonstration conducted by China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation in Cambodia in January 2024.

The event had no connection to the current border situation, the statement said.

The embassy reaffirmed China’s position as a friendly neighbour committed to promoting de-escalation amid tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

“China does not seek any selfish gains on the matter, and supports Asean in facilitating a political settlement of the situation between Thailand and Cambodia through the Asean way,” it said.

China also expressed its readiness to maintain close communication with countries in the region, including Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, and pledged to play a constructive role in supporting ceasefire efforts and restoring peace and stability as swiftly as possible.

Earlier, Thailand’s Ministry of Defence said most of the drones sighted carrying out surveillance work along the border in recent days originated from Cambodia.

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said on Monday that authorities have documented all of the incursions, complete with photographic evidence and coordinates.

While most of the drones seen along the border came from Cambodia, Gen Nattaphon said a drone sighted in Surin on Sunday evening originated from within Thailand.