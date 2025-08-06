Japan and China deny supplying combat drones

Embassies warn against fake news reports spreading in both Cambodia and Thailand

Listen to this article

Police inspect drone equipment seized from a warehouse owned by a Singapore-based company in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. In light of current border tensions with Cambodia, authorities said they were checking to see if any of the equipment had implications for national security. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Japan and China have both denied that they provided combat drones for use in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

The Embassy of Japan in Cambodia and the Embassy of China in Thailand issued denials via their Facebook pages on Wednesday, rejecting rumours alleging support for those on either side of the clash.

The former posted statements in Khmer and English. “The Government of Japan has never planned to provide such equipment to Thailand, nor has it received such a request from Thailand,” the embassy said.

“Japan’s assistance is strictly limited to areas not directly related to international conflict. We would appreciate it if you would not spread the fake news,” it said.

“The Government of Japan places the utmost importance on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Cambodia and Thailand and the early restoration of peace. We sincerely hope the people of Cambodia can go back to peaceful daily life as soon as possible.”

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement in English denying claims Beijing had donated drones to support Cambodia’s border operations.

“The claim is false,” the embassy’s statement said.

“The pictures used by the said reports were taken during a flight demonstration event held by China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation in Cambodia in January 2024, which has no connection to the current situation,” it said.

China also expressed its readiness to maintain close communication with countries in the region, including Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, and pledged to play a constructive role in supporting ceasefire efforts and restoring peace and stability as swiftly as possible.

Earlier, Thailand’s Ministry of Defence said most of the drones sighted carrying out surveillance work along the border in recent days originated from Cambodia.

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said on Monday that authorities have documented all of the incursions, complete with photographic evidence and coordinates.

While most of the drones seen along the border came from Cambodia, Gen Nattaphon said a drone sighted in Surin on Sunday evening originated from within Thailand.