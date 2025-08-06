Police sting nabs online gun seller

Division 3 police arrest alleged gun seller Tinakrit, alias Kom, in a parking lot behind Ban Muang market in tambon Ban Thum, Muang district, Khon Kaen, on Wednesday.(Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Police arrested a 42-year-old man illegally selling firearms online in an undercover sting on Wednesday, and seized two semi-automatic pistols.

Cyber Crime Investigation Division 3 led the operation to arrest Tinakrit, alias Kom, in a parking lot behind Ban Muang market in tambon Ban Thum, Muang district, about 1pm.

They impounded a black 9mm Luger Parabellum and a black-sand coloured Sig Sauer P320SP pistol.

Division 3 had learned Tinakrit was selling firearms, offering buyers weapon inspections before purchase at discounted prices. The unit coordinated with the investigation division of Provincial Police Region 4 to plan the sting.

Undercover officers arranged to purchase the Luger for 24,000 baht. When Tinakrit arrived to show the weapon, they identified themselves. During the arrest they discovered he was carrying the second pistol.

Police said Tinakrit admitted ownership of both weapons, and said he purchased them from an unidentified Thai man he met through social media but could no longer contact.

He was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and handed over to Muang Khon Kaen station for legal proceedings.