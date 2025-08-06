Opposition suspicious about sudden change on poker

Approval just happened to coincide with staging of a card tournament, says Bhumjaithai MP

Listen to this article

Thailand plans to recognise poker as a sport but that does not mean it will legalise gambling, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has said. (Photo: Michal Parzuchowski via Wikimedia Commons)

The opposition Bhumjaithai Party has voiced suspicions about the timing of an order to revoke outdated regulations and legalise poker tournaments in Thailand.

The order just happened to coincide with a poker tournament that went ahead a day after it was signed by Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, said Korrawee Prissananantakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong and chairman of the House Committee on Provincial Administration.

He said his committee had learned about the planned tournament last week and summoned representatives from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to discuss it.

In the committee’s view, the poker tournament constituted illegal gambling. Members inquired whether the organisers had applied for permission, and learned they had not. Although they claimed the event would be postponed, it ended up being delayed by only one day, from July 30 to 31.

Committee members expressed some curiosity about why the organisers were confident they would obtain approval.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the interior minister on July 30 signed an order revoking a 1958 ministry regulation, allowing poker contests to proceed.

Mr Korrawee said the sudden change raises concerns, especially since the Interior Ministry is one of the lead agencies in charge of preventing gambling in Thailand.

Although some may argue poker is a sport, he said evidence suggests gambling was involved in the contest, with cash prizes and online betting promoted through various websites.

He called for the matter to be referred back to the ministry.

Mr Korrawee also observed that he would like to see Thailand’s hard-hit border communities get government help as quickly as a group of poker players did.

Earlier, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong clarified that the move to allow poker under certain conditions was part of a formal process to recognise it as a sport, and not legalisation of gambling in general.

The new order revokes a longstanding 1958 Interior Ministry directive that completely banned poker, but it remains under Category B of the Gambling Act — activities that require special permission.

“It’s not full deregulation,” Mr Sorawong said. “Poker can only be played during specific events, and only after a formal Poker Sports Association is established.”