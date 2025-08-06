New dinosaur fossil found at Phu Wiang National Park

Listen to this article

An archaeologist examines the sixth dinosaur fossil discovered at site three of Phu Wiang National Park in Khon Kaen. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Archaeologists have unearthed a sixth dinosaur fossil at Phu Wiang National Park in this northeastern Thai province, which is hoping to secure Unesco Global Geopark recognition by 2026.

Varavudh Suteethorn, Thailand’s leading dinosaur palaeontologist, confirmed the latest discovery at excavation site three in the park, where work began in February 2024.

The specimen likely belongs to the same group as Phuwiangosaurus Sirindhornae, featured in the official emblem of Khon Kaen, he said.

The team has so far recovered vertebrae, ribs and teeth, though limb bones remain buried deeper in the hard rock formation.

Mr Varavudh said detailed comparative analysis would determine whether the fossil represents a new global species within the Brachiosaurus family.

Phu Wiang National Park, covering 200,000 rai of predominantly dry forest, has now yielded six dinosaur fossils since research began in 1976. The site attracts around 6,000 visitors annually, including international researchers and students.

Park chief Sutham Wongchan said Khon Kaen presented its geopark proposal at an International Palaeontology Congress meeting in 2022. Thai authorities have now completed the required improvements for Unesco consideration, making registration in 2026 achievable, he said.

The province has organised media visits to the excavation site as part of its 2025 Smart City promotion campaign, aiming to boost both academic recognition and tourism.

Thailand currently has two Unesco Global Geoparks, in Nakhon Ratchasima and Satun provinces.