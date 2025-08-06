Thai troops will stay at border, says army

Regional commander says 11 key positions to be defended regardless of outcome of key border talks

Thai troops will not be withdrawn from 11 key sites along the border with Cambodia, regardless of the outcome of key talks on Thursday to de-escalate border tensions, says the commander of the 2nd Army Region.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang made the comment on Wednesday as Thai government and security authorities finalised a proposal to put before the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

He expressed hope that Thursday’s meeting, to be attended by the defence ministers of both countries, would produce an agreement to maintain peace, but said the army stands firm in its decision to hold its positions.

Thai forces remain stationed in areas including Chong Aan Mah in Ubon Ratchathani and Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket, said Lt Gen Boonsin, who is responsible for the northeastern region.

These areas are within Thai sovereign territory. “We will not retreat. Barbed wire fences and troops have been deployed to prevent incursions,” he said.

“We’re within Thai territory and aren’t encroaching on any foreign land,” he said when asked about Cambodia’s call for troop withdrawal from Chong Aan Mah.

Eight-point plan

On the political front, the cabinet and the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday reached a preliminary agreement on an eight-point plan discussed by the GBC earlier this week.

Officials from Thailand and Cambodia have been in the Malaysian capital since Monday working on a proposal for the countries’ defence ministers to discuss, and possibly sign, on Thursday.

The talks on Thursday will be observed by representatives from China, the United States and Malaysia in its capacity as the chair of Asean.

The Thai delegation will be led by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit. He is serving as acting defence minister as the top post was not filled in the last cabinet reshuffle.

The proposal includes a mutual ceasefire in disputed zones; civilian protection; no increase in troop numbers or armaments; a freeze on movements of stationed troops; arrangements for the injured or bodies; a joint coordination team; adjustments to deployments; and formalisation of policy if agreements are adopted.

Speaking before the NSC meeting on Wednesday, Gen Nattaphon said a consensus was reached on the proposal but details would be clarified later.

When asked about ceasefire violations by Cambodian forces, he said Cambodia appeared sincere in its intention to uphold the ceasefire as shown in the preliminary agreement reached in Kuala Lumpur at the secretary-general level.

“The next level will be on Thursday when the defence ministers from both sides meet,” he said. “That meeting will test Cambodia’s sincerity at the ministerial level. The final and most important level is the implementation — whether Cambodia will truly adhere to what has been agreed.”

The GBC meeting will also focus on the sustainability of the ceasefire agreement, while other issues including compensation for civilian damages and territory claims would be addressed at the Joint Border Commission (JBC).

No troop buildup

Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Ad Hoc Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said the overall border situation remained calm, with some military posts being reinforced but no troop buildup.

However, increased drone activity was detected.

A nationwide ban on civilian drone flights remains in effect until Aug 15, though authorities may relax restrictions for agricultural drones.

No clashes had occurred following an incident in which Cambodian forces attempted to cut through Thai barbed wire at Chong Aan Mah, and the barriers had since been restored, said Rear Adm Surasant.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokeswowan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry would brief Thai ambassadors and diplomats abroad on Thursday via a virtual meeting on its stance.