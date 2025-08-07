Donations to provide aid along border pass B100m

More than 100,000 people have fled the bloodiest border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in a decade, Ministry of Interior said on July 24.

More than 100 million baht has been donated to the government to support residents affected along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister, recently presided over a donation ceremony at Government House.

The donations, made by private organisations through the Office of the Prime Minister's disaster relief fund, will go toward assisting those affected by unrest along the border.

Several private organisations and agencies contributed funds and supplies.

Notably, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTS) donated 50 million baht, while the Reignwood Foundation (Thailand) contributed 2.57 million baht in cash, medical equipment, and daily necessities.

Additionally, the Tio Chew Association of Thailand, along with several other Chinese associations in the country, donated 2.49 million baht.

The Thai-Chinese Friendship Foundation and Yongxing Steel (Thailand) Co Ltd jointly donated three million baht.

After donating 50 million baht to the government, BTS chairman Keeree Kanjanapas said the BTS would donate an additional 50 million baht today to the Royal Thai Army (RTA), the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

These funds will support military personnel injured, disabled, or killed during the conflict, as well as their families.

The total BTS donation will reach 100 million baht.

Mr Keeree expressed deep condolences and admiration for the bravery and sacrifice of Thai soldiers stationed on the frontlines.

"I'm well aware that making donations is only a small act of sacrifice and cannot compare to the losses suffered by our military personnel or the hardships faced by our fellow Thais living along the border," he said.

"Therefore, I encourage the public and all organisations to make contributions -- whether in goods or financial support -- to boost the morale of those serving on the frontlines."