Aid delays upset House panel

Koravee: Cut away the red tape

The House Committee on Administration yesterday summoned the provincial governors of Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani to explain delays and inconsistencies in the disbursement of emergency funds intended to support border communities along the Thai–Cambodian frontier.

Bhumjaithai Party's Ang Thong MP Koravee Prisananantakul, the committee chairman, also invited the Interior Ministry, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), and the Comptroller General's Department to join the discussion.

The meeting followed the government's confirmation last Thursday that budget funds were available for dispute relief.

"The government wants this budget to provide care and assistance to the people. We ask the funds be disbursed quickly and verifiably for those affected, and that red tape should not get in the way," he said.

Ubon Ratchathani has disbursed only 55,000 baht for dispute relief, compared with 46 million baht in Si Sa Ket and 55 million baht in Surin, the MP said.

Mr Koravee added the committee also reviewed an additional 100 million baht, on top of the previous 100 million baht the government had already approved and disbursed to each province.

The House committee also approved 6.6 million baht for Local Administration Organization to be disbursed to affected civilians.

The committee pledged to follow up on the cabinet's approval on Tuesday of compensation for the deceased and injured -- 10 million baht for the family of each fallen soldier or government official, and eight million baht for the family of each civilian killed.

This fund is separate from the 100-million-baht budget each of the three provinces already has, he said.

Mr Koravee said the interior minister should appear before the committee to provide an explanation, noting that bureaucrats often claim processes are running smoothly when that is not the case.

In response, Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the matter rests with the provincial governors to alleviate people's hardship.