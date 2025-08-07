Mental health problems increasing in Thailand

Thailand faces a growing mental health crisis, with 13.4 million people reporting emotional issues. The Thai Health Report 2025 highlights rising stress, anxiety, and depression—especially among youth and pre-seniors. Academic pressure, family violence, and social expectations are key triggers, while happiness levels among those aged 45–59 are at a record low.

Some 13.4 million Thais claim to have experienced mental health problems, with people aged 45–59, known as the pre-senior group, reporting the lowest happiness levels, according to the Thai Health Report 2025.

The report, compiled by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research and released on Monday, comprises four sections, including mental health and major public health issues.

On mental health, 10 key indicators are shown as reflecting mental health trends and risk factors. The pre-senior group reported the lowest levels of happiness, which reflects emotional vulnerability during transitions.

People aged 15-29 are more at risk of stress, anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies due to academic pressure, fear of missing out, family violence and social expectations, it found.

The report also identified 10 major health issues for 2025, including the social and health impacts of the proposed alcohol law amendments, dangers from e-cigarettes, confusion surrounding medical cannabis policy, and concerns over the possible legalisation of casinos.

Its special feature explores the country's low birth rate, due to economic and social changes, and the incentives adopted in other countries, which are still failing to raise the birth rate.