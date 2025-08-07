Thailand to sue over damage to hospital

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Public Health is preparing to mount civil and criminal lawsuits against Cambodia for damage to hospitals, estimated at roughly 146 million baht, sustained during the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said yesterday.

The move follows Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's directive that ministries assess damages from the clashes to initiate lawsuits.

Mr Somsak said Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin suffered the most severe losses, about 46 million baht. Overall damages to hospital buildings, infrastructure, and materials are put at 146 million baht. A lawsuit will be filed against those responsible, he said.

The minister spoke a day ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting today in Kuala Lumpur. He said medical teams will be on standby should locals be allowed to return home, depending on the meeting's outcome.

Of the 20 affected hospitals, five have fully reopened, 12 are partially operational, and three remain closed. Among 149 tambon health-promotion hospitals, 37 are fully operational, 31 partially, and 81 remain closed.

Mental health teams have screened 79,326 people, 4,452 of whom were diagnosed with high stress and 492 with suicide risk.

Mr Somsak also addressed education quotas and privileges to be offered to children, spouses, and siblings of military and border police personnel killed or injured in the conflict.

He said details will follow, particularly regarding eligibility and the healthcare programs to which relatives will be entitled to join.

In addition, the Health Department has provided 3,000 N95 masks to troops at the border, and odour-mitigating sprays may also be supplied, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Linthiphon Warinwatcharoj said schools along the Thai-Cambodian border will remain closed until the situation improves, although some may be allowed to reopen on a case-by-case basis.

The ministry will work with the Public Health Ministry and Chulalongkorn University to help with the mental health recovery of children in affected areas, she added.