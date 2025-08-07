Cabinet permits changes to sub deal

Listen to this article

This Sept 3, 2023, file photo shows CNS ‘Chang Cheng’, a submarine used in a Thai-Chinese military exercise in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The cabinet has approved amendments to the long-delayed Chinese procurement submarine project, including a switch from German-made engines to Chinese-made ones and a 1,217-day extension to the construction timeline.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, said the cabinet approved the resolution on Tuesday. However, he declined to disclose further details.

Under the revised agreement, the Yuan Class S26T submarine project, originally signed as a government-to-government deal between Thailand and China, will now be equipped with a Chinese CHD620 diesel engine, replacing the originally specified German MTU396 engine, which could no longer be procured due to export restrictions, said a source.

The submarine contract was signed in 2017 between the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. However, the project stalled in 2021 when Germany refused to supply the MTU engines due to the military nature of the deal and concerns about end-use.

As of now, work is 64% complete, with 10 of 18 payment instalments worth 7.7 billion baht disbursed. The remaining 40% of the contract, worth 5.5 billion baht, is still pending.

RAdm Paraj Ratanajaipan, deputy spokesman of the RTN, expressed gratitude to the cabinet for greenlighting the changes, which he said would enable the navy to continue with the procurement and bolster its capabilities across all naval dimensions -- surface, air, and underwater.

The diesel-electric engine has passed rigorous quality testing, RAdm Paraj said, adding it exceeds the performance and safety standards of the original German engine and has been certified by Lloyd's Register, the global maritime classification society.

Moreover, this engine is already in use in submarines operated by other countries, he added.

"We ask for the public's confidence that the RTN will employ this strategic asset to defend our sovereignty, safeguard maritime interests and assist Thais in all circumstances," he said.

Mr Phumtham, meanwhile, declined to offer any further comment on military procurement matters, including the Royal Thai Air Force's proposed purchase of Gripen fighter jets, which he described as "confidential information".

Asked about the cabinet's deliberation on Tuesday on the RTN's submarine acquisition, Mr Phumtham said the cabinet had been briefed on the matter and unresolved details were still being worked out.

When reporters asked whether the military was planning to request additional armaments in the near future, Mr Phumtham was quick to shut down the question.

"I'm not discussing this. The armed forces are engaged in active operations. These are classified government matters. I won't speak about any military equipment."