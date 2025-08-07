Mekong River scenic road project now 16% complete

People work on the Naga Withi Road project along the Mekong River. The road connecting the Second Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Mukdahan to Phra That Phanom Temple in Nakhon Phanom is expected to be completed in 2027. DEPARTMENT OF RURAL ROADS

The Naga Withi project, a new scenic road along the Mekong River in the Northeast, is 16% complete ahead of its slated completion in 2027, said the Department of Rural Roads (DRR).

Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the DRR, provided a progress update yesterday on the 43.5-kilometre Naga Withi Mekong riverside road project that connects the Second Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge to Phra That Phanom in Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom provinces.

Once completed, the road is expected to boost tourism and cross-border trade, providing a scenic and transport route along the Mekong.

It will also strengthen local economies and rural road networks, while creating jobs for residents, the department said.

The DRR will also upgrade routes, making them 6m wide and featuring shoulder widths of 0–2m, on Rural Road No Mor Hor 3003, Mor Hor 3015 and Nor Phor 3015.

They will also be reinforced with steel and have proper drainage systems in community areas.

Eleven bridges are being expanded, and scenic rest stops will be provided along the way under a 615-million-baht budget.

The project begins near the Mukdahan governor's residence and ends at the Phra That Phanom area, with a combined distance of 43.4km.

The road passes key landmarks including the Second Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, Manopirom Beach, Wat Song Khon and Kaeng Kabao islet.

The DRR has designed Naga Withi tourism signs using natural tones and traditional imagery to reflect local identity and culture. The naga (mythical serpent) is a symbol of abundance and the Mekong River.

Cultural elements are also included to reflect regional traditions like Bung Fai Phaya Nak (naga fireball) and paying respect to the full moon, which are elements of Isaan folklore widely recognised across Thailand as well as in other countries.