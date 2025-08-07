New freight containers for SRT

Listen to this article

The cabinet has approved a 2.46-billion-baht project to procure 946 new freight container flatcars for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the project will replace ageing freight cars and meet growing demand, particularly in connection with double-track rail projects and new railway routes, aligning with the SRT's 2023–2027 strategic plan and the 2026 fiscal year action plan.

The cars will be assembled domestically using both local and imported components. They will have a load capacity of 62 tonnes and be able to carry two containers per car, a design highly favoured by the industrial sector to transport heavy goods such as industrial salt, fertilisers, plastic pellets and sugar. Currently, the SRT operates 1,062 cars, of which only 308 have a capacity of 62 tonnes. The addition of the 946 cars will boost rail freight capacity. The agency transports around 13 million tonnes of cargo annually. With this procurement, the figure is expected to increase by over nine million tonnes.

Thailand's strategic location in Southeast Asia supports its role as a regional logistics hub, especially for transporting containers to single rail transfer operators like Laem Chabang Port, which serves as a gateway for global exports.

The SRT aims to finalise tender documents by next February, start the bidding process in May, sign contracts by September and begin car assembly by July 2027. The delivery of the cars will be made in five batches from 2027 to 2032. They will be used to move containers from cities like Nong Khai, Chiang Khong, Hat Yai and Ubon Ratchathani to Laem Chabang Port.