Transforming tangled waste into tangible rewards

Thailand's retail giant Central Group has launched a forward-looking sustainability initiative, "Love the Earth: Zero Waste," in response to the escalating triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, as highlighted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The campaign has been rolled out in key tourism-dependent provinces such as Samui, Chanthaburi, and Surat Thani -- destinations known for their economic vitality but increasingly strained by mounting volumes of food and plastic waste.

These areas, while serving as economic powerhouses, are now under environmental pressure from unsustainable consumption patterns and inadequate waste management infrastructure -- issues that Pichai Chirathivat, Executive Director of the Central Group, aims to tackle head-on. The campaign was launched on July 24 at CentralWorld.

During the event, Mr Pichai emphasised the urgency of raising public awareness, noting the group's achievement in reducing 4,939.08 tonnes of CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2024 alone -- equal to the annual carbon sequestration capacity of approximately 235,000 trees. Additionally, the group succeeded in diverting 43,600 tonnes of waste from landfills through cooperation with independent third-party organisations, underscoring the initiative's transparency, accountability, and measurable environmental impact.

Central Group had previously introduced the "Think Dee Roadshow with Recycle Day" to promote household waste sorting, enabling individuals to exchange recyclable materials for reward points.

In 2024, waste collected through the programme totalled 7,633.98 kilogrammes, resulting in a CO₂ reduction of 27,055.33kg -- an environmental impact equivalent to planting 2,842 trees. This marks a significant achievement over its three-year run, which primarily targeted office workers at the CentralWorld Office Tower.

Mr Pichai said the progress was made possible through collaboration with key partners, including Central Restaurants Group, Zen Corporation Group, MK Restaurant Group, The Minor Food Group, Starbucks, and Food Passion, and community stakeholders such as temples and education outlets