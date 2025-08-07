Korean-Chinese call centre gang busted near Pattaya

Eight arrests follow dramatic escape of Korean victim who says he was brutally beaten

Eight foreign nationals — seven South Korean and one Chinese - are seen at their computers during a police-led raid on a commercial building in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on Wednesday. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

CHON BURI - Eight members of a Korean-Chinese call centre gang accused of brutally beating a South Korean man have been arrested during a police raid on a building in Bang Lamung district, just north of Pattaya.

The raid followed an urgent plea from a Korean father who said his son had been forced to work under duress and physically assaulted, police said on Thursday.

A coordinated investigation involving Pattaya tourist police, Immigration police, Interpol and officials from the South Korean Embassy found that about 20 South Korean and Chinese nationals were illegally operating a call centre and residing at two houses in the Patta Element housing estate in tambon Takhian Tia of Bang Lamung district, just north of Pattaya city.

The officers raided the premises on Wednesday, but found no traces of any business activity at the houses.

They then searched a suspicious three-storey commercial building located about 2 kilometres from where the South Korean victim had reportedly escaped.

The building, with opaque window film and a “Pattaya Car Rental” sign, was found to house a fully operational call centre. The officers discovered two floors converted into office spaces, where a group of Chinese and South Korean nationals were actively working in front of computers.

Pattaya tourist police and officers from other agencies gather in front of a commercial building in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, where they arrested eight members of a Korean-Chinese call centre scam gang, on Wednesday. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

Authorities arrested all eight people, seized 17 desktop and laptop computers, 15 mobile phones and some internet routers.

The eight suspects were six South Korean men, one South Korean woman and one Chinese man.

They were identified as Lee Damsik, 24; Ye Joon Mo, 36; Lee Sungeun, 34; Park Soonbum, 26; Lim Jindong, 31; Park Sangwoo, 21; Ms Lee Jiyoung, 25; and a Chinese man, Tian Linhao, 23.

During questioning, all suspects admitted to working in the call centre. They have been handed over to the Chon Buri Immigration for visa revocation and further legal proceedings.

All equipment has been seized and transferred to the Huai Yai police station for further investigation.

The raid followed a dramatic rescue at 2am on Aug 5 after Pattaya tourist police were contacted by the South Korean consulate about a South Korean man reportedly being held captive and physically assaulted.

The victim’s father had sought help from the consulate to for his son, An Hyunsub, 31, who had been forced to work under threat and violence. Mr An later managed to escape and hide in a seaside community in tambon Na Jomtien, where he sought help from local residents.

Tourist police and embassy officials later located Mr An, who was hiding in a rented room. He was found in a severely battered condition, with head injuries, bruises across his body and ligature marks on his neck. The officers immediately sent him to hospital for treatment.

According to the victim, he had been lured to Thailand under false pretences and forced to work in a scam call centre. When he refused to comply, he was repeatedly assaulted. Unable to endure the abuse, he eventually fled and contacted his father, prompting the embassy to coordinate with Thai authorities.