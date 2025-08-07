Third fire hits Phetchaburi plastic packaging factory

Black smoke rises from the UP plastic food packaging factory in Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI - A plastic food packaging factory in Khao Yoi district was hit by fire for the third time on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the recurring incidents.

The blaze at UP factory, operated by Universal Flexible Packaging Co Ltd in tambon Nong Chumphon, was reported to Phetchaburi’s 191 radio centre at 7.15am.

Ten fire engines from the area and neighbouring districts were deployed to tackle the intense blaze, which sent thick black smoke billowing high into the sky and was visible from several kilometres away.

The fire proved difficult to extinguish due to the highly flammable plastic materials and chemicals including thinners and alcohol stored at the facility.

Firefighters had to use backhoes to demolish walls to create access points for water and foam to reach the flames from multiple directions.

It took more than three hours to bring the fire under control.

Khao Yoi police said the fire was the third within a short period, and that previous blazes had also caused heavy damage.

Police plan to conduct a rigorous forensic investigation to determine why fires keep occurring at the facility. If any violations are found, legal action will be taken, they said.