Sukhumvit–Thong Lo traffic confusion: Can you stop in middle lane to turn right?

Lane direction sign on Sukhumvit Road, heading toward Thong Lo, Bangkok. (Photos: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

A traffic sign spotted on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road, heading toward Thong Lo (Soi Sukhumvit 55), has sparked debate on social media.

The sign shows lane directions indicating that vehicles in the far-right lane must turn right, while the left lane is for going straight only. The middle lane, however, displays both straight and right-turn arrows — generally interpreted to mean drivers can either continue straight or turn right from that lane.

The question that has left many drivers confused is: If you are in the middle lane and encounter a red light, can you stop and wait there to turn right?

On this stretch of the road, before reaching the intersection, the lane markings are white dashed lines, meaning drivers may change lanes or overtake. But as the intersection approaches, the lines become solid white, which means no overtaking, no straddling lanes, and no changing lanes — vehicles must follow the designated direction indicated by the road signs.

So yes, vehicles in the middle lane can legally stop and wait at the red light to turn right. Even if the traffic signal shows green for straight ahead but not for a right turn, drivers are allowed to wait in the middle lane until it is safe and permitted to turn.

Bangkok’s traffic is notoriously congested, often causing delays during peak hours. The city has been making efforts to improve road safety and reduce congestion through better signage, traffic management, and encouraging public transportation. However, motorists are advised to stay alert and follow traffic signs carefully to navigate the city's busy streets safely.