Man steals 100 baht from student, caught on camera

Listen to this article

A CCTV footage showing the man approached the student before taking his money. (Photo: Lekha ymbal nac Facebook page)

CHACHOENGSAO - A man was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage stealing 100 baht from a student at a store in Tha Takiap district, prompting calls for police action.

A Facebook user, Phum Chomkit, shared a video of the incident on Wednesday, warning about the danger posed to children.

The footage shows the incident occurring as the student was paying for his snacks and beverage. A man standing at the counter snatched a 100-baht note from the student’s hand, claiming he would pay for the child's purchase.

The confused boy appeared bewildered by the man's actions, while the perpetrator laughed happily after taking the money.

The student later reported the incident to parents, prompting the shop to review CCTV footage to determine what had happened. The review confirmed that the man had stolen money from the student.

The shop owner explained that she was too busy to notice the incident at the time and only discovered what had occurred after the child informed his parents.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many users criticising the man's behaviour and calling for police to quickly arrest and prosecute him.