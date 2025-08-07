Sex live-streamers arrested in Pattaya

Listen to this article

A man and woman who performed in the porn videos are detained in a room at the villa that police raided in Pattaya on Wednesday night. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Five Chinese nationals have been arrested in Pattaya for operating a sex live-streaming service, with viewers paying to watch and direct the performers.

The suspects — three men aged 48-53 and two women aged 26 and 24 — were apprehended when police raided a pool villa in Pattaya on Wednesday night, Pol Col Jirapong Rujidamrongchai, investigation chief of Immigration Division 3, said on Thursday.

Police had been monitoring the operation for some time until they were sure that they had evidence of illegal activity. The suspects were caught while performing live, police said.

A screenshot from a live broadcast shows a police notice saying the feed had been suspended by Immigration Division 3. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police said the live porn was offered on a Chinese online platform. Subscribers could also pay extra to order the performers do what they wanted to see.

Seized from the house were sex toys, condoms, cameras, mobile phones and other live-streaming gear.

They were taken to the Huai Yai police station and charged with commercialising and distributing pornographic content online, Pol Col Jirapong said.