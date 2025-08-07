Thailand and Cambodia sign 13-point ceasefire agreement

Both sides express hope that agreed terms will lead to restoration of peaceful coexistence along border

Listen to this article

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre) joins Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit (second from right) and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha (second from left), at a special session of the General Border Committee in Malaysia on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Thailand and Cambodia have reached a landmark agreement on a 13-point ceasefire plan aimed at de-escalating tensions along their shared border and fostering peace between the two nations.

The agreement was formalised on Thursday afternoon during a special ministerial session of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, which followed three days of intensive official-level negotiations.

Leading the Thai delegation was Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, in his capacity as acting defence minister because the top position remains vacant. He was joined by his Cambodian counterpart, Gen Tea Seiha.

Also present were international observers from China, the United States and Malaysia in its capacity as the chair of Asean this year.

The Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces acted as a facilitator for the talks, symbolising a neutral stance between the two nations.

After more than an hour of discussion, Thailand and Cambodia unanimously endorsed the 13-point ceasefire protocol.

The new framework builds upon a prior 7-point agreement discussed at the regional military command level, and was developed collaboratively by Thai agencies and the Cambodian GBC Secretariat. It includes key provisions such as:

A complete and unconditional ceasefire

Protective measures for civilians

A freeze on troop reinforcements and movements

Facilitation of the return of displaced individuals

The establishment of a bilateral rapid coordination team, with four representatives from each side, to ensure continuous communication and immediate conflict resolution

Commitments to refrain from provocations, violations of agreements, or territorial intrusions.

The full English text of the agreement can be found here.

Both sides expressed hope that the accord would lead to lasting peace and stability along the border, fostering harmonious coexistence between the peoples of the two nations.

Gen Natthaphon and Gen Tea Seiha formally signed the document, reflecting the consensus reached over three days of discussions. Thailand also reaffirmed its support for bilateral mechanisms as a means of resolving disputes effectively and peacefully.

Gen Natthaphon earlier in the day paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya after his arrival in Kuala Lumpur.

The Thai side expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s role as the Asean chair and its ongoing support in promoting regional peace — particularly through its facilitation of the GBC discussions.

During the meeting, Thailand reiterated its firm stance on resolving border conflicts through peaceful means, upholding international law, and maintaining mutual respect for national sovereignty, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

Also participating in the GBC meeting with their Cambodian counterparts were Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces; Gen Thongchai Rodyoiy, Army Chief of Staff; Adm Phairoj Fueangchan, Navy Chief of Staff; and ACM Watcharapol Muangnoi, Air Force Chief of Staff. They were joined by officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, along with representatives from key national security agencies. (Story continues below)

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit talks to reporters after the special General Border Committee (GBC) meting between Thailand and Cambodia, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Asean observers

The defence officials agreed to allow observers from Asean to inspect disputed border areas and help ensure that hostilities do not resume following a violent five-day conflict that ended in a ceasefire on July 28.

The worst fighting in over a decade included exchanges of artillery fire and jet fighter bombing runs that claimed at least 43 lives — military and civilian — and displaced more than 300,000 people on both sides of the border.

Fighting continued despite diplomatic interventions from China and Malaysia, both calling for restraint.

The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand only came to the negotiating table when US President Donald Trump told them that tariff negotiations would not continue unless there was peace.

“There will be an observation team of Asean military attaches based in Thailand and Cambodia, led by Malaysia,” Gen Nattaphon told reporters at a press conference after the meeting, adding that foreign inspectors based in either country would not cross the border.

“Thailand and Cambodia are neighbours with a shared border that can move away from each other … a resolution will allow our people to return to peaceful lives,” he said.

Thailand and Cambodia said in a joint statement that they would hold more talks in two weeks and then again in a month.