Free expressway travel on Aug 12 for Mother’s Day

Listen to this article

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will waive toll fees on three expressway routes in Greater Bangkok totalling 63 toll booths on Mother’s Day, August 12, from 12.01am to midnight.

The toll-free routes are:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (21 booths)

Si Rat Expressway (32 booths)

Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 booths).

August 12 is the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day, which is an official public holiday as declared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The initiative reflects the policy of the Ministry of Transport, as set out in the amended concession agreements between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co Ltd.

The measure aims to reduce travel costs for the public while helping alleviate traffic congestion at toll collection points, EXAT said.