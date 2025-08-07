Human remains found in burnt car wreck

Authorities seek to identify occupant of vehicle found in Phitsanulok ravine

PHITSANULOK - Rescue workers discovered human skeletal remains in a burnt-out MG sedan at the bottom of a ravine while attempting to rescue a truck driver at Khao Korma in Chat Trakan district of this northern province.

The grisly discovery was made on Wednesday when rescue teams from the Prasat Bun Sathan Foundation were a driver whose trailer truck had slid into the ravine on the Pong Khae-Chat Trakan Road near tambon Ban Dong.

About 20 metres deeper into the ravine, rescuers found the overturned MG sedan covered in vegetation, with human bones scattered inside the vehicle. The car showed signs of fire damage and appeared to have been there for at least a year.

A rescue worker examines some of the human bones found in the car. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Pol Capt Chainarong Kongmuang from the Chat Trakan police station led a team including investigators, hospital doctors, forensic experts and rescue workers to examine the scene on Thursday morning.

The wreckage was located approximately 50 metres below road level. No licence plate was found, and car parts including the engine and battery were scattered around the area.

Forensic officers collected evidence and are coordinating with relevant agencies to identify the vehicle through its chassis number and determine the victim’s identity.

Local leaders informed police that about a year ago, a 50-year-old musician driving an MG sedan went missing in the area. Relatives will be contacted for identification purposes.

Both vehicles were recovered from the ravine on Thursday for detailed examination at the Chat Trakan station.

The Khao Korma curve is notorious for frequent accidents. Authorities have installed warning signs urging drivers to exercise extreme caution on this stretch of road.