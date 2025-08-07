Prosecutors indict 23 in Bangkok building collapse

Listen to this article

The United SAR K9 search and rescue team carries out a morning search mission at the collapse site of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok on May 10. More than 90 people died when the 30-storey building came down on March 28. (Photo: United SAR K9 team)

Thai prosecutors on Thursday indicted 23 suspects including the head or Italian-Thai Development Plc and a Chinese state-owned firm for violations that led to the collapse of the State Audit Office tower in Bangkok during the March 28 earthquake.

The partially built 30-storey tower in Chatuchak district was the only building to collapse from tremors emanating from the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake in neighbouring Myanmar on March 28.

At least 95 people — almost all of them construction labourers — were killed in the incident.

The construction of the SAO building was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, a local unit of the state-owned China Railway Group.

Premchai Karnasuta, the president of ITD and an executive of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, was formally charged along with 21 others for breaching construction regulations and causing death through negligence, said Sakkasem Nisaiyok, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General.

Some other suspects have also been charged with forging engineering documents, the statement said.

Preliminary investigations have concluded that design and construction flaws led to the collapse of the building.

ITD did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Lawyers for other parties involved in the case, including China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, could not be reached for comment.

Mr Premchai along with 14 others denied all charges against them when they were arrested by police in May over the building collapse.

Investigations are continuing into other aspects of the case, including alleged bidding collusion in which as many as 70 state officials could be implicated, according to the Department of Special Investigation.