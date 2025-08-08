Bangkok 'has most return visits in Asia'

Digital travel platform Agoda has named Bangkok the most revisited destination in Asia for the second consecutive year, based on booking data from the first half of 2025.

The capital continues to captivate travellers with its dynamic energy, world-renowned cuisine, and iconic landmarks such as the Grand Palace and Wat Arun.

Tokyo, Seoul, Bali, and Osaka rounded out the top five.

Thailand dominated the rankings, with four other destinations -- Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai -- also making the top 10.

This highlights the country's wide-ranging appeal and regional diversity.

Others on the list include Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Da Nang (Vietnam), and Hong Kong.

According to Agoda, many travellers return to explore missed attractions, revisit favourite spots, or enjoy the comfort of familiar surroundings.

Interestingly, a notable number of users returned to these destinations more than once within just six months.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda's country director for Thailand, noted that repeat visits are a strong indicator of a destination's lasting appeal.

Bangkok's continued success, she added, is a result of its rich culture, culinary excellence, and strong collaboration between the tourism sector and government agencies.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out targeted campaigns aimed at attracting more visitors from key markets, including India, China, Malaysia, Laos and Vietnam.