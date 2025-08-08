Thailand and Cambodia to honour truce deal

Listen to this article

Thai delegates led by Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit, 5th from right, and Cambodian delegates led by Defence Minister Tea Seiha, 5th from left, joined by Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, centre, pose for a photo ahead of the extraordinary GBC meeting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to uphold the ceasefire and maintain current troop positions along their shared border, according to Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit yesterday.

The announcement followed an emergency session of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, yesterday.

Gen Nattaphon, who led the Thai delegation in the talks, described the discussions as cordial and constructive. He said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the outcome of the discussion, calling it a "significant step forward".

While Mr Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to act as a facilitator for dialogues between the two countries, he said the matter should ultimately be resolved bilaterally, with Asean acting in a supporting role, the deputy defence minister said.

Gen Nattaphon said the emergency session was meant to follow up on the discussions held on July 28, when both countries first agreed on a ceasefire. He insisted that Thailand has always abided by the terms of the ceasefire, which came into effect at midnight on July 28.

In the meeting, the Thai delegation expressed its concern over the ongoing build-up of Cambodian forces along the border and the reported sighting of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) coming from Cambodian territory.

He said that the Cambodian delegation expressed genuine intent to honour the ceasefire and claimed the violations may have been the result of decisions made by field personnel.

According to Gen Nattaphon, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive ceasefire covering all types of weaponry. Military forces shall remain at their positions as of July 28, with no additional reinforcements permitted.

A temporary observer team will be established, comprising Asean defence attachés based in Thailand and Cambodia, led by Malaysia. The observers will regularly monitor the area without crossing the border, working with the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and GBC in both countries to ensure that the ceasefire is respected.

Both parties agreed to avoid military provocations and the dissemination of false information in order to maintain a constructive environment conducive to peaceful negotiations.

Both sides pledged to strictly observe international agreements, particularly on the immediate repatriation of deceased personnel and the prompt return of prisoners of war following the complete cessation of hostilities, in line with the Third Geneva Convention.

Existing bilateral mechanisms will be maintained to prevent further escalation. An RBC meeting is scheduled within two weeks, with another GBC session to follow in one month to review the implementation of agreements, he said.

While both sides have expressed their commitment to respect the ceasefire, there are several issues which weren't discussed at the emergency session that Gen Nattaphon said will be brought up in the next GBC meeting.

These include the plan to jointly demine disputed areas, and ways to stop cross-border crimes, in particular, scams carried out by criminal networks operating along the border.

Gen Nattaphon said that the success of the agreement will depend on sincere cooperation from both nations.

"Thailand is committed to acting in good faith, with honesty and a spirit of true neighbourliness. We hope Cambodia will do the same."

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, meanwhile, dismissed a call by Cambodia's Senate President, Hun Sen, on Thailand to stop deploying F-16 jets in the conflict, and on the international community to stop selling combat aircraft to the Thai government.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Boonsin said, "That is our internal matter. He may request us not to use them, but we will use them to defend our sovereignty."