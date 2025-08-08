Agreed-upon minutes of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit (right) and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha (left), at a special session of the General Border Committee in Malaysia on Thursday. (Photo: Team Thailand)

The following are the agreed minutes of the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC)meeting between Cambodia and Thailand held on Thursday in Malaysia.

I. Ceasefire Arrangement

1. Both sides agree to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons and any form of attacks on civilians and military objectives. All sides must avoid unprovoked firing towards the other side's positions or troops. This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances.

2. Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement as per the ceasefire that began at 24.00 hours (local time) on July 28, 2025. There shall be no troop movement, including patrols, towards the other side's positions.

3. Both sides agree not to increase forces along the entire Cambodia-Thailand border. Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation.

4. Both sides agree not to undertake provocative action that may escalate tensions. This includes military activities entering the other side's airspace, territory or positions as of the ceasefire. Both sides agree to refrain from constructing or enhancing any military infrastructure or fortifications beyond their own side.

5. Both sides agree not to use any force against civilians and civilian objects in all circumstances. Such actions would not only endanger communities in the border areas but also violate international law and tarnish the global image of the non-compliant side.

6. Both sides agree to comply with international humanitarian law in the treatment of captured soldiers, including their living conditions and medical care. If one side wishes to bring in its own wounded soldiers or civilians who are not under the control of the other side for medical treatment, the receiving side may determine its response based on its capacity. Captured soldiers shall be immediately released and repatriated after the cessation of active hostilities in accordance with Article 118 of the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 and Rule 128 (A) of the Customary International Humanitarian Law. Both sides agree to facilitate the dignified and timely return of deceased individuals at an agreed location, without crossing the border, and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to identify and manage the dead under sanitary and respectful conditions.

7. In the event of an armed conflict, whether intentional or unintentional, both sides must promptly consult at the local level through existing bilateral mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating along the entire border. Prolonged conflict would endanger the safety of civilians and soldiers on both sides and heighten tensions, thereby complicating efforts toward a joint resolution.

8. In particular, both sides agree to:

8.1. Maintain regular communications between all army areas and military regions along the border of both sides and strive to solve all issues peacefully.

8.2 Convene the Regional Border Committee (RBC) Meeting within two weeks after the Extraordinary GBC Meeting on Aug 7, 2025.

8.3 Maintain regular and direct lines of communication between ministers and defence force chiefs. Both sides agree to refrain from disseminating false information or fake news so as to foster an environment conducive to peaceful dialogue.

II. Mechanism for Ceasefire Implementation

10. Both sides remain committed to implementing the common understanding reached at the special meeting on July 28, 2025, including the ceasefire and formation of an Asean observer team led by Malaysia to ensure its implementation.

11. Both sides agree to assign the respective RBCs to carry out the implementation of the ceasefire, coordinated and observed by the Asean observer team led by Malaysia. The RBCs will meet regularly and submit their reports to the GBC through their respective national chains of command.

12. Pending the Asean observer team as agreed upon by both sides on July 28, 2025, the Interim Observer Team (IOT) comprising defence attaches of Asean member states accredited to Thailand or Cambodia and led by the defence attaches of Malaysia will be established separately and independently in Cambodia and Thailand, to observe the implementations of the ceasefire.

The composition of each IOT is independently invited by the host country in consultation with Malaysia. The IOT will operate without crossing the border and will work in close coordination and consultation with the RBCs and GBC of each country.

III. Date and Venue of the Next Meeting

13. Both sides agree to schedule the next GBC Meeting within a month after Aug 7, 2025 (at a venue to be discussed). Otherwise, an extraordinary GBC Meeting should be called immediately with the same format as this extraordinary GBC Meeting to discuss the ceasefire.