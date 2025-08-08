MPs seek SEC investigation

Opposition People's Party (PP) MPs have petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate the firm behind the controversial Skyy9 building over allegations of a 7-billion-baht overvaluation and conflict of interest.

Rakchanok Srinork and Sahasawat Khumkhong, both PP MPs, submitted the formal request to the SEC yesterday. Their target is the property valuation firm which assessed the Skyy9 building.

The name of the firm in question was not disclosed by the MPs.

Speaking at the SEC HQ, Ms Rakchanok said she and her team had previously exposed the suspiciously high valuation of the Skyy9 building, into which the Social Security Office (SSO) invested 7 billion baht, a figure widely criticised by the public and is now the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.

She cited findings from a committee established by former deputy prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which pointed to an abnormal urgency in the SSO's investment decision regarding Skyy9.

The actual value of the building, according to the committee, is between 3.4 and 3.8 billion baht, yet the SSO moved forward with its 7-billion-baht investment.

The discrepancies, Ms Sahasawat noted, caused significant financial damage to both the SSO and citizens.