Gulf gives B100m to troops, families

Listen to this article

Gulf Development Plc CEO Sarath Ratanavadi with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang after donating 100 million baht to assist injured soldiers and families of those killed in the border conflict with Cambodia. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Gulf Development Plc, Thailand's largest energy company by market value and a telecom operator, has donated 100 million baht to the Royal Thai Army to assist soldiers injured or the families of those killed in the border conflict with Cambodia.

CEO Sarath Ratanavadi said the donation aims to improve the quality of life and morale of frontline troops and their families, and help them recover and rebuild their lives with dignity.

The money was officially donated at Army Headquarters to Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region.

Mr Sarath said the move stemmed from a personal connection to the military, noting that his father served in the armed forces. He explained that GULF had previously supported military operations by providing satellite communication services in remote areas, but the growing severity of the conflict prompted the company and his family to offer broader support.

"This fund is for the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice or were seriously wounded. As a Thai company, we believe it's our duty to stand with those who protect the nation," Mr Sarath said.

As well as the donation, GULF is continuing its community outreach through the GULF Care programme, delivering over 2,000 relief kits to soldiers and civilians affected by the border tensions in provinces that include Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The company also provided 1.2 million baht in direct support to soldiers injured by landmines during patrols in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Second Army Region com- mander expressed gratitude to GULF, saying that a committee will be formed to ensure the donated funds are used transparently and effectively in line with the company's intentions.

Mr Sarath encouraged Thais to contribute however they can, affirming the public's shared commitment to national sovereignty and the welfare of frontline defenders.