Calls for equal compensation in deep South

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister, acknowledges appeals from military personnel in the deep South requesting equal treatment for injuries and deaths. (Photo: Government House)

The government is facing calls to provide equal compensation to families of fallen soldiers in the deep South, following the approval of 10 million baht in aid for each serviceman killed in the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister, has acknowledged appeals from military personnel in the deep South requesting equal treatment for injuries and deaths. This follows the cabinet's approval of a 10-million-baht compensation package for security forces killed in the border conflict with Cambodia.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Phumtham confirmed he had received concerns from personnel stationed in the southern border provinces, who noted that the support they receive for similar sacrifices amid ongoing violence does not match the newly approved package for those affected by the border clashes.

In addition to the 10 million baht for the families of each soldier or government official killed in the border conflict with Cambodia, the cabinet also approved giving 8 million baht for the families of civilians who died.

Mr Phumtham said the compensation granted in response to the Thai–Cambodian conflict was a special case, intended to boost morale among those currently engaged in defending national sovereignty from external threats.

"This isn't a blanket policy. It's a case-specific form of support," he said, adding that relevant agencies have been tasked with reviewing the issue further.

He also indicated that current compensation and reimbursement regulations for personnel in the deep South would be overhauled to reflect present-day realities.

While emphasising that the cabinet's decision was intended to address an urgent situation on the Cambodian border, Mr Phumtham acknowledged that the concerns of security forces in the southern provinces -- who have faced persistent threats for decades -- were valid and deserving of attention.

Renewed scrutiny followed a Facebook post by Pol Sgt Maj Worawit Narattana, known as "Sergeant Gun", a 36-year-old former EOD officer from Narathiwat who lost both legs in a bomb attack while serving in the deep South.

In his post, Pol Sgt Maj Worawit questioned why the sacrifices of military and police personnel in the South have been overlooked. "They bled, died, and defended the sovereignty of Thailand too," he wrote.