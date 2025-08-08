Heavy rain, thunderstorms to batter 36 provinces, Bangkok hit hard

Friday - The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for widespread thunderstorms across 36 provinces, with Bangkok set to face heavy rain covering 60% of its area. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential hazards from thunderstorms, driven by a low-pressure system over northern Laos and northern Vietnam, combined with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to navigate with care, as waves are expected to reach around one metre, rising to over two metres in storm-affected areas. Authorities advise avoiding sailing in regions experiencing thunderstorms.
Regional Forecasts (6am Friday – 6am Saturday)
North – Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak, and Nan. Temperatures: lows 23–25°C, highs 33–36°C. South-westerly winds 10–20 km/h.
Northeast – Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures: lows 23–26°C, highs 33–36°C. South-westerly winds 10–20 km/h.
Central – Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures: lows 23–26°C, highs 35–36°C. South-westerly winds 10–20 km/h.
East – Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures: lows 25–27°C, highs 33–37°C. South-westerly winds 15–30 km/h. Seas around 1 metre, over 2 metres in storm areas.
South (East Coast) – Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures: lows 24–26°C, highs 33–36°C. South-westerly winds 15–30 km/h. Seas around 1 metre, over 2 metres in storm areas.
South (West Coast) – Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, particularly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures: lows 24–25°C, highs 32–35°C. South-westerly winds 15–30 km/h. Seas around 1 metre, over 2 metres in storm areas.
Bangkok and Surrounding Areas – Thunderstorms in 60% of the area. Temperatures: lows 26–27°C, highs 35–36°C. South-westerly winds 10–20 km/h.