Heavy rain, thunderstorms to batter 36 provinces, Bangkok hit hard

Listen to this article

Rain situation in front of Kasetsart University (Bangkok Post – Sat, 24. May 2025 4:57 PM)

Friday - The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for widespread thunderstorms across 36 provinces, with Bangkok set to face heavy rain covering 60% of its area. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential hazards from thunderstorms, driven by a low-pressure system over northern Laos and northern Vietnam, combined with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to navigate with care, as waves are expected to reach around one metre, rising to over two metres in storm-affected areas. Authorities advise avoiding sailing in regions experiencing thunderstorms.

Regional Forecasts (6am Friday – 6am Saturday)