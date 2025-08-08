Thailand appoints actress Panadda to counter Cambodia's defence spokeswoman

Listen to this article

Panadda Wongphudee️ is now a spokeswoman for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation. (Photo: Dr Panadda Wongphudee️ Facebook)

Thailand has picked Panadda Wongphudee️ to be a spokeswoman for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation with a clear assignment to counterattack what Thai authorities call "fake news" from the neighbouring country.

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit on Friday officially introduced Ms Panadda as an ad-hoc spokeswoman for the centre, as it needed a woman to swiftly respond to all statements made by Lt Gen Maly Socheata, Cambodia's National Defence Ministry spokeswoman.

"Let me make this straight forward. This appointment is to counter Lt Gen Maly," the deputy minister told reporters at Government House.

Thai officials have felt frustrated with the work of Lt Gen Maly, who has been considered a key person assigned by the Cambodian government to send fake news to the international community to woo support for Cambodia and damage Thailand's reputation. She has been the face of the Cambodian National Defence Ministry since the two countries started the five-day border clashes beginning on July 24.

The armed fighting has ended, but Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire agreement on July 28.

The introduction of Ms Panadda to the public was made one day after the General Border Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the two countries reiterated pledges to restore peace at their border. It illustrates that a war of words between Thailand and Cambodia could not be easily over, although the two neighbours have agreed to a ceasefire.

"At least I am confident that we hold one advantage over Cambodia: she is more beautiful," Gen Nattaphon said, referring to Ms Panadda, 49.

Deputy Minister of Defence Minister, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit. (Photo: Government House)

The deputy minister said the spokeswoman for the Thai centre is a former Miss Thailand, “but the spokeswoman of the Cambodian National Defence Ministry is not."

Gen Nattaphon said Thai security authorities will supply her with information to counter Cambodia on her online platforms.

Ms Panadda was crowned Miss Thailand in 2000. She has played multiple roles as a famous actress, influencer and social activist.

She said she decided to take the role from the armed forces so she could spread accurate information from Thailand to the public and global audiences after seeing people affected by the clashes and the patience of Thai soldiers protecting Thai soil at the border.

"The armed forces agreed in a meeting that I was the most suitable spokeswoman who can confront the one from Cambodia. So, I took the offer," she said of her decision.

The armed clashes killed 14 civilians and 15 soldiers on the Thai side. Fifty-three people and 230 soldiers were injured.